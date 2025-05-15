What's happening...

TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor

May 15, 2025

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A and D finished tied for second with 19 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) is 68.

-Ron Simmons is 67. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor is 42.

