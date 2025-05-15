TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Kevin Von Erich, Ron Simmons, Tom Lawlor

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 44 percent of the vote. A and D finished tied for second with 19 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 32 percent of the vote. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Von Erich (Kevin Adkisson) is 68.

-Ron Simmons is 67. Damn!

-Tom Lawlor is 42.