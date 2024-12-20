WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Junji Hirata, Takeshi Rikio, Toscano, Gran Akuma, Armando Estrada

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown was taped last week in Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. The show includes Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. at Entertainment & Sports Arena Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from New York, New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. The show includes Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet in a Continental Classic gold league match. The show airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET or after a college football game. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Sundays.

Birthdays and Notables

-Junji Hirata is 68. He also worked as Super Strong Machine.

-Takeshi Rikio (Takeshi Inoue) is 52.

-Toscano (Oziel Toscano Jasso) is 51. He also worked as Tarzan Boy and Zorro.

-Gran Akuma is 50.

-Armado Estrada (Hazem Ali) is 46.