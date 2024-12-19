AEW Dynamite rating for the Holiday Bash themed edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 625,000 viewers for TBS, according to F4Wonline.com. The viewership count was up from the 594,000 viewership total for last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.19 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 708,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 20, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 782,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic.