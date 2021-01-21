Impact Wrestling TV viewership coming out of the Hard To Kill pay-per-view, note on NXT and AEW Dynamite ratings

CategoriesAEW News Impact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 147,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show was down from the 161,000 viewers drawn for the prior week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 145th with a .03 rating in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings. Dare I say that it wasn’t a good idea to tell viewers early in the show that Kenny Omega would not appear and then fail to offer any tease that additional AEW talent would appear? Okay, so I don’t know how much that had to do with the numbers being down this week, as cable news once again dominated on the eve of the U.S. Presidential Inauguration. In fact, it will be interesting to see how the various pro wrestling shows perform starting next week, assuming that things calm down from a news standpoint. According to Showbuzz Daily, the ratings for Wednesday’s NXT and AEW Dynamite are scheduled to be released on Friday morning due to Monday’s MLK holiday.