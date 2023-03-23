CM Punk claims Jon Moxley refused to lose to him, labels Chris Jericho a “liar and a stooge”

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk took to Instagram to respond to a message board post made by reporter Dave Meltzer, which claimed that Punk sent a legal letter to AEW regarding his storyline feud with Jon Moxley. “I wasn’t cleared to come back to wrestle yet, “Punk wrote in a since deleted Instagram post. “The plan was to wrestle at the [pay-per-view]. I sat and listened to Moxley’s [Rocky III] idea. I explained how I’d never seen a Rocky movie.

“… and thought the idea sucked but if the boss wanted to do it whatever. He said he wouldn’t lose to me. I’d never experienced someone refusing to lose to me. I just laughed. I asked Tony [Khan] if this was what he wanted. He said yes. He’s the boss so I said okay but I’d need to be cleared first. They kept saying it could just be a squash so I didn’t need to be cleared. I scoffed at that. My health is more important. Dave Meltzer is a liar. [Chris] Jericho is a liar and a stooge. There were plans but plans always change but I’ll never put a company above my health ever again.”

Powell’s POV: As noted, Punk quickly deleted the post from Instagram, but not before a number of fans were able to document it. There’s been a lot of speculation about Punk potentially returning to AEW. If this post is any indication, I’d say there are still plenty of issues that need to be resolved before that will happen. On a lighter note, how has Punk lived 44 years without seeing a Rocky movie?!?