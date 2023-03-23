NWA Champion Tyrus on defending the title against Chris Adonis at NWA 312, heavyweights in pro wrestling, and his book

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

On his NWA ‘312′ pay-per-view match against Chris Adonis: “I’m gonna continue to maintain at a high level and I’m gonna hold this (NWA Title) for as long as I want to and you know, because I’m also no fool, I know that my clock is ticking, so I gotta go all out or as they say, old school, full regalia and this next year, year-and-a-half as champion and then I’m gonna have to make some decisions at the end of that. But, until then, it’s not done yet, I’m still in my prime and I’m looking forward to dominating (Chris) Adonis.”

On his book: “That was one of the things on my bucket list that I wanted to do when I started doing comedy on Fox and political comedy at that. One of the things I wanted to do was to try my hand at writing a book. I’ve been successful in wrestling, I’ve been successful on TV, and it was just one of the things that I wanted to do. So I said, ‘I’m going to do it.’ My goals weren’t that lofty. I thought maybe if I broke into the top 500 or something, that’d be pretty cool. I didn’t anticipate it selling out within the first six hours and being number one on Amazon and New York Times bestseller and Wall Street Journal and all that stuff. I wasn’t anticipating any of that. It was surprising. I’m still trying to figure it out. But you know, it’s a great feeling.”

On heavyweights in pro wrestling: “Yeah, it’ll be like Billy Jack Haynes, Big John Studd, that kind of thing, Hercules, (King Kong) Bundy, (Paul) Orndorff, (Hulk) Hogan, that kind of a battle. It’s funny; the one thing about the NWA that’s different than everyone else is our roster is a big roster. Our guys are big, physical, and thus our matches are that way. I think that’s what makes us different than all the other brands. There won’t be many head-scissors takeovers, or planchas, or 7,000 off-the-top ropes that aren’t strong enough to put a guy down. With us, you make a slip, it’s one move, and it’s good night. So whether this thing’s gonna go three minutes or whether it’s gonna go 30 minutes, we’ll have to see, but both guys are capable of putting somebody out in one shot. The one thing for him is I don’t think he’s big enough to get me in the Master Lock. This is the biggest trap in wrestling. I don’t think he’s gonna be able to get it on, so I hope he’s got something else.”

Other topics include the NWA, winning the 12 Pounds of Gold, Billy Corgan, NWA 312 on 4/7/23 in Chicago, Dusty Rhodes, his live comedy shows, Fox News, Gutfeld, his book “Just Tyrus, A Memoir”, and more. H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription.