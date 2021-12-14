NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Johnny Jeter, Al Costello

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 34 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Jeter is 40.

-The late Al Costello (Giacomo Costa) of the Fabulous Kangaroos was born on December 14, 1919. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2000.