WWE Day 1 lineup: The updated card New Year’s Day event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Day 1 event that will be held on Saturday, January 1 in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Big E vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens Bobby Lashley in a four-way for the WWE Championship.

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Edge vs. The Miz.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Kofi Kingston and King Woods for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Randy Orton and Riddle defend the Raw Tag Titles against The Street Profits or Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio.

Powell’s POV: Lashley defeated Big E, Rollins, and Owens in a singles match on Monday’s Raw to earn a spot in the WWE Championship match. The Lynch vs. Morgan match was also announced on Raw. The Profits will face The Mysterios on the December 27 edition of Raw to determine which team will challenge RKBro at the pay-per-view. The teams were originally scheduled to meet on Monday, but the match was postponed with WWE citing injuries to both teams without providing any specifics.