NWA Powerrr preview: The lineup for today’s FITE TV show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for today’s NWA Powerrr.

-“Dirty Sexy Boys” Dirty Dango and JTG vs. Kratos and Aron Stevens.

-Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. Mickie James and Kiera Hogan for the NWA Tag Titles.

-Mike Knox in action.

-Strictly Business sends a message.

Powell’s POV: Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on FITE TV as part of a monthly subscription of $4.99. For subscription info, visit FITE TV.