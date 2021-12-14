AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Marina Shafir vs. Kris Statlander.

-Josh Woods vs. Shawn Spears.

-Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and Colt Cabana vs. Matt Lee, Jeff Parker, and Daniel Garcia.

-Riho and Ryo Mizunami vs. Emi Sakura and Mei Suruga.

-Nyla Rose vs. Zeda Zhang.

-Ryan Nemeth vs. Chuck Taylor.

-Arjun Singh vs. Tony Vncita.

-Lee Johnson and Brock Anderson vs. Tony Donati and Faboo Andre.

-Valentina Rossi vs. Jade Cargill.

-Nick Comoroto vs. Dean Fleming.

-Heather Monroe vs. Tay Conti.

-Invictus Khash vs. Angelico.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.