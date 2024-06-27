Tony Khan media call, TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Ace Darling, Kimber Lee, Dick the Bruiser

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tony Khan will be hosting a media call today to promote Sunday’s AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. I will run a live report on the call beginning at 11:15CT/12:15ET and we hope to have the audio available later today as a free podcast.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features two qualifying matches for the six-way TNA Title match at Slammiversary. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 81 percent of the voters. C finished a distant second with just seven percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 58 percent of the vote. B finished second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade. That’s three straight A- grades for WWE television shows going back to last week’s Raw.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ace Darling (Charleston Diggler) is 50.

-Kimber Lee (Kimberly Green) is 34. She also worked as Abbey Laith in NXT.

-The late Dick the Bruiser (William Afflis) was born on June 27, 1929. He died on November 10, 1991 of internal bleeding at age 62.