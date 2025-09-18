AEW All Out pre-show lineup: Saturday Tailgate Brawl

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for the AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl.

-Daniel Garcia vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in an eight-woman tornado Tailgate Brawl

-Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

Powell’s POV: The pre-show will be live on Saturday from All Out in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena. It will be simulcast on Saturday on TNT and HBO Max at 1CT/2ET. It is listed as AEW Collision on my onscreen guide.