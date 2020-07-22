What's happening...

7/22 AEW Dynamite results: Barnett’s live review of Cody defending the TNT Title in an open challenge, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, Young Bucks vs. Butcher and Blade in a falls count anywhere match, Hangman Page vs. Five, Ivelisse vs. Diamante

July 22, 2020

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 42)
Taped July 16, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place
Aired July 22, 2020 on TNT

The show and our coverage will begin at 7CT/8ET…


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.