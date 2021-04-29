Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential topic for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential will look back on the Herb Abrams edition. The 90-minute show is hosted by Conrad Thompson and show creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisner and airs Thursdays at 8:30CT/9:30ET on Vice TV.

Powell’s POV: The Road Warriors episode will be replayed at 7CT/8ET and runs right up to the new edition. If you missed the Abrams episode, it’s definitely worth going out of your way to watch the crazy story of the late UWF promoter.