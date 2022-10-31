AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Luchasaurus vs. Rey Fenix in a three-way or the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

-Chris Jericho defends the ROH Championship against a former ROH Champion

-AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in an eliminator match

-Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir for the TBS Title

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-Billy Gunn’s “Daddy Ass Birthday Bash” with The Acclaimed

-Renee Paquette sits down with Saraya and Britt Baker

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Arena.