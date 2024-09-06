Daniel Garcia on negative comments regarding the AEW locker room, finding a balance between being a pro wrestler and a sports entertainer, the importance of his match with MJF at AEW All Out

CategoriesAEW News Interview Highlights NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Good Karma Wrestling with guest Daniel Garcia

Hosts: ESPN Chicago’s Jonathan Hood, ESPN Milwaukee’s Gabe Neitzel, and ESPN West Palm’s Brian Rowitz

Twitter: @GKW_Wrestling

On seeing negative comments about AEW locker room: “I mean, the negativity, I feel like it’s not even real. I feel like sometimes I see these negative opinions and it’s like AI generated like it doesn’t, it doesn’t even feel like a real opinion that somebody can have like. Are there valid criticisms about AEW? Yeah, sure, there’s valid criticisms about everything. But I think like the majority of the negative comments, it’s just to hate on the challenger brand.

“And I think that’s wrong because I mean, I don’t think it’s not right, you can do whatever you want, but if AEW didn’t exist, a lot of people in wrestling would be making a lot less money, a lot of people in wrestling would not have jobs, and a lot of people who cover wrestling would not have jobs because hating on AEW feeds a lot of mouths. So, if AEW wasn’t around, a lot of people wouldn’t have food to put on the table, you know what I’m saying? So AEW being around for people is a net positive in every single way. Like there’s no negative in the world of professional wrestling that AEW being around causes, it’s only positive.”

On finding a balance between a pro wrestler and a sports entertainer: > “Yeah, I think a lot of it is just playing the role that you’re put in. And a lot of people I feel are scared to play their roles. Like I was scared to play my role at first, they tell you, ‘Hey, we want you to be a sports entertainer. I know you’ve been a serious wrestler your entire career, but we’re going to put you in a stable with Jericho. Be a sports entertainer, let’s see what you got.’

“And at first, I was kind of just trying to, you know, do the same old stuff that I was doing and I could tell I wasn’t fully committed to it. So, you know, the people weren’t going to be fully committed to it. But once I just said, ‘screw it’ and dove headfirst into it, start doing the dance and started wearing the leather pants, that’s when, you know, I bought in and that’s when people started to buy in as well. And I feel like a lot of people like we see that with like a lot of wrestlers. I feel like they’re not fully invested in what they’re doing and I think it shows.

“So, I think you have to be obsessed with and fully invested in what you’re doing and do that to the best of your ability, whatever role you’re put in, and then people will connect with it.”

On his pro wrestling goals: “The goal that I’ve had for probably the past two years, it’s really a goal that only one person can do it. I really want to be the person to retire Bryan Danielson. That’s something that I really want to do. To me, that would be more than any title, any accolade. I feel like that’s the biggest notch in my belt that I could ever get. And that was my main focus and that is my goal.”

Dealing with his name in headlines: “I won’t lie. I mean, it can be difficult sometimes when every time you open up your phone and it’s somebody assuming something about you and your life, not even just like your career, it’s like its real life stuff and people are assuming about. So sometimes it can be a little difficult and it can get into your head. It can like make you just, question everything. And it can be frustrating because you’re like, where’s this information coming from? Where are people getting this information? So honestly, it can be it can be a lot to process sometimes. But I think if you just move with integrity, stick to your gun and have full belief that you know that you’re doing what’s right and that you will do what’s right, I think that’s what matters most.”

On the importance of beat MJF at AEW All Out this weekend and Jeff Jarrett saying that it’s a crossroads match for him: “I think this match is a lot more important that people realize. I think, you know, you said Jeff Jarrett said that, I think that’s a perfect way to put it. I think that this match means everything to me. I think a lot hangs in the balance of this match. Personally, and professionally. And I need to walk away from this match with a win.”

Other topics include the build for his match with MJF at All out, winning the Battle of Los Angeles while suffering from food poisoning, keeping his Wembley return a surprise, and more.