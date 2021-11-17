AEW Dynamite in Norfolk (reports needed), MLW Fusion Alpha, AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Meiko Satomura, Jay Bradley

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Norfolk, Virginia at Chartway Arena. The show the championship celebration for new AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page and the fallout from Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-MLW Fusion Alpha is billed as a War Chamber special. The show streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the MLW YouTube page. My review will be available as the show streams, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Norfolk. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 60 percent of the vote. A finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade and felt it closed in a high note with a good contract signing angle involving Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with a B grade 41 percent of our post show voters. F finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a D grade. While it was entertaining, it just didn’t move me in any way as a go-home show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Meiko Satomura is 42.

-Jay Bradley (Bradley Jay) is 41.