WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), AEW Eliminator show, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Hugo Savinovich, Rich Swann, Elias, Tommy Dreamer, LuFisto, Baby Doll, Angelo Mosca, Akio Sato

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show features the brand’s final push for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW will stream the first round of the AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator tournament’s Japan bracket tonight on the AEW YouTube page. Join me for my live review at 6CT/7ET.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Hugo Savinovich is 62 today.

-LuFisto (Genevieve Goulet) is 41 today.

-Travis Banks (Travis Bligh) is 34 today.

-Impact World Champion Rich Swann is 30 today.

-The late Johnny Weaver died at age 72 on February 15, 2008.

-Elias (Jeffrey Sciullo) turned 33 on Sunday.

-The late Nelson Frazier Jr. was born on February 14, 1971. He died of a heart attack at age 43 on February 18, 2014. He worked as Big Daddy V, Mabel, Viscera, and King Mabel.

-Angelo Mosca turned 84 on Saturday.

-Akio Sato turned 68 on Saturday.

-Baby Doll (Nickla Roberts) turned 59 on Saturday.

-Tommy Dreamer (Thomas Laughlin) turned 50 on Saturday.