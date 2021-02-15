AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for Wednesday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Santana and Ortiz for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

-Hangman Page, Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Jack Evans, Angelico, Luther, and Serptentico.

-Serena Deeb vs. Riho in an eliminator tournament match.

-Sting calls out Team Taz.

Powell's POV: Wednesday's episode will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily's Place.