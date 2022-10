AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s debut in Canada

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship

-Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

-Swerve Strickland vs. Billy Gunn

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum (next week's Rampage will be live from the same venue on Thursday night).