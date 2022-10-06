Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Bound For Glory go-home show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme, BTI match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Moose vs. Steve Maclin with Sami Callihan as special referee

-Mia Yim vs. Gisele Shaw

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King

-Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley

-Jordynne Grace and Masha Slamovich contract signing for Bound For Glory

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air the Rebellion 2022 pay-per-view on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Eddie Edwards. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and has Juice Robinson vs. Alex Zayne. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).