AEW Dark Elevation spoilers: Full results of the taping for Monday’s online show (spoilers)

By Rich Bailin, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@RichBailin)

AEW Dark Elevation taping

Taped October 5, 2022 in Washington D.C. at the Entertainment and Sports Arena

Report by Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin

There will be a 3-man booth this week with Paul Wight, Excalibur and Matt Menard. Dasha Gonzalez was back as ring announcer.

1. Hikaru Shida beat Erica Lee. Shida now has two title belts, though I don’t know what the second one is yet. Lee got in a little offense but Shida finished her off quickly with the Katana.

2. Lance Archer beat Papadon. Papadon got in a little more than most but in the end The Blackout did him in. Archer seems to really enjoy messing with the fans during these Dark and Elevation matches. He acted similarly last time they were here in DC as well. All in good fun and the fans enjoy it as well.

3. Emi Sakura beat Trish Adora. My son and I got something to eat during this match. Sakura won in a couple of minutes. It sounded like most Sakura matches I have covered in the past.

4. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (w/Mark Sterling) beat Myles Hawkins and Action Andretti. Sterling came to the ring with Woods and Nese and had his neck brace back on. I mention that only because the neck brace was off on Dynamite when he came out during the Scissoring Day celebration. So good on Sterling for selling his “injuries” from Dynamite before they happened. Nese and Woods won a slightly longer match after their finisher.

5. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero, Marina Shafir) beat Jordan Blade. Good to see Nyla this time around, as last time AEW was in DC she was unable to compete. The fans also let her know how happy they were to see her as well. Blade wound up outside the ring and as Nyla distracted the ref, Shafir held Blade so Vickie could slap her. Rose won after her leaping knee drop to Blade, who was draped on the middle of the top rope.

6. ROH Six-Man Tag Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys beat Logan Laroux, Goldy, and Brett Walters in a non-title match. Castle won the match with the Bangarang.

7. Brandon Cutler defeated Serpentico (w/Luther). Cutler came out to Superkick Party which caused the arena to pop. Pure comedy match with very little wrestling. Cutler won after a top rope elbow drop. I’ll be honest, I enjoyed it in person. It was fun and harmless. I think I would have hated it any other week while watching it on YouTube. I think the fans being able to see all their favorites and hear their entrance themes and react to them is why Elevation even exists at this point. That may be overstating it a bit but it really is different sitting through Elevation live and watching it on YouTube days later.