AEW Full Gear results: Powell’s live review of Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles, Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Title, Death Triangle vs. The Elite for the AEW Trios Titles, Saraya vs. Britt Baker

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Full Gear

Aired live November 19, 2022 on pay-per-view and B/R Live

Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center



AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show results: Eddie Kingston defeated Jun Akiyama in 10:30, Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage in 10:00 to advance to the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, and Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and Danhausen defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, Lee Johnson, Cole Karter, and Nick Comoroto in 11:55…

Pyro shot off on the stage while Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Taz checked in from the broadcast table to welcome viewers to the pay-per-view. They introduced the French broadcast team and then went to an ad from their daily fantasy sports partner… Justin Roberts was the ring announcer and said the only way to win the cage match was by pinfall or submission…

1. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus (w/Christian Cage) in a steel cage match. Luchasaurus caught Perry with a big boot and then hoisted him up and ran his head into the cage. Perry bled and Luchasaurus raked his head on the cage. Perry bled and Luchasaurus raked his head on the cage. Perry’s mom and sister were shown seated in the front row. A short time later, Luchasaurus tossed Perry off the top rope, then slammed him to the mat and covered him for a two count.

Luchasaurus backed the in-ring referee into the corner. Cage walked over and stole the cage keys from the ringside referee. Cage got the cage door open, but security came out and took him away. Luchasaurus went to ringside and took out a security guard. Perry followed and was eventually catapulted into the side of the cage by Luchasaurus, who then pulled a table out from underneath the ring.

Perry was shown lying on the ringside mat and had a crimson mask. Meanwhile, Luchasaurus grabbed a table and two chairs and threw them inside the cage. Luchasaurus slammed Perry’s head on the ring steps and then threw him back inside the cage. When Luchasaurus returned to the ring, Perry kicked the middle rope into his groin. Luchasaurus caught Perry with a big boot, but Perry came right back with a couple of dropkicks.

Perry performed a third dropkick that sent Luchasaurus into the cage. Perry used his foot to drive the head of Luchasaurus into the side of the cage several times. Perry went for a piledriver on the apron, but Luchasaurus countered with a back body drop. Luchasaurus set up a chair in the ring and then went for a chokeslam, but Perry slipped away. Perry ran the ropes and leapt off the chair and performed a Canadian Destroyer, which led to a one count.

Perry picked up a chair and drove it into the side of Lucasaurus’s head. Perry followed up with a Killswitch onto a chair and then got a two count. Perry ran the ropes and leapt off a chair, but Luchasurus grabbed him and chokeslammed him onto the chair and then covered him for a two count. Luchasaurus placed Perry on the top turnbuckle and joined him on the middle rope. Perry elbowed the head of Luchasaurus and then hit him with Sliced Bread. Luchasaurus sat up Undertaker style, then Perry did the same.

Both men got to their feet and then Luchasaurus put Perry down with a headbutt. Perry came right back and put Luchasaurus down with a piledriver, which led to a good near fall. Perry set up a table. Luchasaurus grabbed him by the throat, but Perry countered into a sleeper. Luchasaurus kicked the table over and then performed a Tombstone Piledriver. Luchasaurus held onto Perry and slammed him face first to the mat before covering him for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Luchasaurus set up the table and wanted to powerbomb Perry through it, but Perry countered into a sleeper hold. Perry placed Luchasaurus on the table and then hit him with a chair shot to the head (Luchasaurus wisely put his hands up). Perry went to the top of the cage and the crowd roared. Perry leapt from the top of the cage and put Luchasaurus through the table with an elbow drop. Perry put Luchasaurus in the Snare Trap and got the submission win.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry defeated Luchasaurus in 18:40 in a steel cage match.

Afterward, Perry climbed to the top of the cage and celebrated his win. Once he climbed down, he hugged his mother and sister, who were both emotional. Ross said he didn’t know how a show could start better. Highlights of the match were shown…

Powell’s POV: A great opening match. There was no ambiguity when it came to the babyface/heel dynamic and they did a really good by having Perry work from underneath and eventually battle back to get the decisive win. This really was a terrific way to open the main card.

A video package aired on Death Triangle vs. The Elite… Entrances for the Trios Title match took place. Death Triangle came out first. A fan held up a sign noting that he came from Singapore to see The Elite. The arena lights went out and then there was a message on the big screen. The crowd cheered loudly and then The Elite trio made their entrance to “Carry on Wayward Son” and received a strong reaction from the live crowd. They were joined on the stage by Don Callis, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler, and then they all headed to the ring…

2. “Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix vs. “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson (w/Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa) for the AEW Trios Titles. Rick Knox was the referee (of course). Don Callis sat in on commentary. There was a loud “welcome back” chant. A loud “F— CM Punk” chant broke out. The crowd followed that with a tamer “Colt Cabana” chant. In the ring, Pac spat in the face of Omega and then scurried to ringside.

Later, Nick performed a dive onto Pac at ringside. He got a drink from a fan and asked what was in it before he took a swig. Omega checked in later and performed a snap dragon suplexes on Pac and Penta, then followed up with a flip dive onto both men at ringside and landed on his feet. Matt performed a DDT on Fenix on the apron. Yikes. Nick caught Penta on the ropes and then performed a huracanrana that sent Penta onto a group of wrestlers at ringside, which drew “holy shit” chants.

Back in the ring, Death Triangle caught all three Elite members and performed simultaneous tombstone pildrivers. Fenox splashed Omega. Penta took out Matt with a Destroyer. Fenix took out Nick with a cutter. A bloody Pac performed a corkscrew dive onto Omega and then locked him in the Brutalizer. Nick returned to break up the submission hold. Moments later, the Lucha Bros performed stereo dives onto the Bucks at ringside.

Fenix returned to the ring. Pac tossed him the ring bell hammer. Fenix threw it back to Pac and then ate a V-Trigger knee from Omega. Matt held Pac at ringside while Omega got a near fall on Fenix. A “fight forever” chant broke out. The Elite members hit a Triple BTE Trigger on Fenix and had him beat, but Pac returned to break up the pin.

Pac grabbed the ring bell hammer and was about to hit Omega with it when Nick took out Pac with a superkick. Nick dove onto Pac at ringside. Matt performed a top rope moonsault onto Penta on the floor. I the ring, Omega hit a V-Trigger on Fenix. Pac passed the ring bell hammer to Fenix. Omega hoisted up Fenix for the One Winged Angel, but this time Fenix hit Omega with the hammer and then rolled him into a pin and got the three count.

“Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix defeated “The Elite” Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson in 18:40 to retain the AEW Trios Titles.

After the match, Excalibur said Fenix appeared to be upset with himself. However, Pac spoke to Fenix, who was then all smiles…

Powell’s POV: I took the usual sit back and enjoy the action rather than even trying to keep up with the in-ring craziness from these six. I hit the key moments, but this was wild spot fest that you had to know it would be. This crowed loved The Elite. I can’t help but wonder if some of these fans would have had anti-Elite chants had Punk been the one working this show while The Elite members were left at home, but we’ll never know. The match was entertaining and I liked the finish in that it keeps The Elite in chase mode rather than just having them regain the titles on night one. It will be very interesting to see what type of reaction Omega and The Young Bucks get when Dynamite is in Chicago on Wednesday. Either way, the EVPs were over huge in this match and it was a successful return for the trio. I didn’t catch what happened to Pac, but it’s possible he broke his nose.

A video package set up the TBS Title match…

Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero, and Marina Shafir made their entrance in a low rider. Jade dressed like Cheetara of ThunderCats (yes, I’m old and had to look it up)…

3. Jade Cargill (w/Kiera Hogan, Leila Grey) vs. Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero, Marina Shafir) for the TBS Title. Before the match, Rose hit Hogan at ringside. Cargill attacked Rose and then threw her inside the ring to start the match. Rose eventually took offense control and performed a running splash that led to a two count. Rose followed up with a cannonball splash in the corner.

Cargill rallied and then went to the ropes. Cargill leapt from the middle rope, but Rose put her boot up. Rose put Cargill down with a neckbreaker and got another two count. Rose had Cargill draped over the top rope when she performed a knee drop from the ropes. Rose covered Cargill for another two count.

Cargill came back by hitting Rose with her own Beast Bomb move and got a two count. Cargill went for Jade, but Rose rolled through. Cargill did the same and got a two count. Ross said it was bowling shoe ugly, but Cargill got a near fall out of it. Rose came right back with Cargill’s Jaded finisher for a good near fall. Rose went up top went for a Swanton, which Cargill avoided. Cargill hit Rose with a big boot and then hit Jaded and got the three count…

Jade Cargill defeated Nyla Rose in 8:00 to retain the TBS Title.

Powell’s POV: You had to feel sorry for these two being asked to follow those first two matches. The match was rough in spots. Rose got more offense in on Cargill than anyone else has. It’s a shame they did such a lousy build to this match that focussed on a stolen title belt and a stolen car rather than making Rose feel like a monster and the biggest threat to Cargill. Cargill got more near falls than anyone on Cargill, but the only one the fans seemed to buy into was when she hit Cargill with Jaded, which was a well executed near fall.

A video package set up the ROH Championship match…

4. Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara in a four-way for the ROH Championship. Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer for the ROH match. Ian Riccaboni sat in on commentary. Guevara came out dressed in a cape that Danhausen probably would have rejected. That dude from The Masked Singer entered to “Judas” and brought his baseball bat to the ring with him.

Danielson and Castagnoli ended up clearing the ring and shook hands before blasting each other with uppercuts. They ended up going for back and forth pins until Jericho returned to the ring and broke one up with a kick to Castagnoli’s head. Danielson and Castagnoli put Jericho in a two-man Boston Crab. Guevara went up top and then Danielson and Castagnoli awkwardly stood and watched as he jumped off and hit them with a double cutter on the way down. Jericho hugged Guevara, who received some “f— you, Sammy” chants.

Jericho targeted the injured eye of Danielson. Guevara shoved Danielson to Jericho, who performed a Death Valley Driver. Jericho pointed at Guevara, who stood and watched while Jericho covered Danielson for a two count. Jericho worked over Danielson in the corner. Guevara moved Jericho aside and then took his turn working over Danielson, which Jericho applauded. Jericho whipped Guevara into Danielson. They tried it a second time, but Danielson moved and then put both men on their knees and threw kicks at them. Danielson connected with his grand finale kicks on both men and covered Guevara for a two count.

Guevara put Danielson down with a standing Spanish Fly. Jericho hit both men with a Lionsault and then covered Danielson for a near fall. Castagnoli returned and put Jericho down with a gut wrench suplex. Castagnoli went for a springboard move, but Jericho hit him with a Codebreaker on the way down. Jericho covered Castagnoli and then Guevara returned to the ring and pulled Jericho off of Castagnoli.

Jericho got up and shoved Guevara, who shoved him back. They traded forearm shots and then Guevara lit up Jericho with chops in the corner. Guevara ran into a big boot, but he came right back by putting Jericho down with a Codebreaker that led to a near fall. Guevara tried to put Jericho in the Walls of Jericho. Jericho spun out of the hold and then put Jericho in the Walls of Jericho instead. Danielson leapt from the top rope, but Jericho released the hold and caught Danielson the way down and put him in the Walls of Jericho.

Castagnoli returned to the ring and threw a running boot at Jericho, who didn’t release the hold. Catagnoli kicked Jericho again, but Jericho maintained the hold. Castagnoli finally made Jericho break the hold and then put him in a Sharpshooter. While locked in the hold, Jericho crawled over and covered Danielson, who sat up at two and then put Jericho in the LeBell Lock while Castagnoli still had the Sharpshooter applied. Guevara returned and kicked Castagnoli and Danielson to break the holds.

Jericho stood up and hugged Guevara, who then hoisted up Jericho and hit him with the GTH. Guevara followed up with a shooting star press from the top rope for a great near fall. Guevara threw elbows to the neck of Danielson, who no-sold them and stood up. Danielson slapped Guevara and then shot him over to Castagnoli, who pressed Guevara and tossed him onto Jericho at ringside. Danielson blasted Castagnoli with a running knee and then covered him for another great near fall.

Danielson threw elbows to the side of Castagnoli’s head, but Castagnoli caught his arm. Castagnoli threw elbows at Danielson, who countered into a position to throw more elbows. Castagnoli came right back with a popup uppercut attempt, but Danielson hooked him in a backslide for a near fall. Castanoli turned Danielson inside out with a lariat and got a near fall. Both men stayed down and the crowd applauded.

Danielson and Castagnoli ended up fighting for position on the ropes. Guevara returned and hit a cutter on Castagnoli. Guevara performed a top rope Spanish Fly on Danielson, who countered into the LeBell Lock. Jericho returned to the ring and broke the hold by hitting Danielson. Jericho performed a springboard dropkick that sent Danielson to the floor. Castagnoli clotheslined Jericho over the ropes and they both tumbled to ringside. Castagnoli ran Jericho into the barricade and followed him with uppercuts. Danielson dove off the apron at Castagnoli, who caught him and gave him a Neutralizer on the floor.

Guevara performed a shooting star press off the top rope onto Castagnoli on the floor. Guevara threw Castagtnoli back inside the ring and performed a dive onto him. Castagnoli caught Guevara and hit him with a popup uppercut that led to another two count. Castagnoli set up for a move, but Guevara caught him in a pin and used the ropes for leverage, but Castagnoli still kicked out. Castagnoli performed The Swing on Guevara. Jericho returned and ended up going for the Judas Effect and landed on Guevara. Jericho got up and performed the Judas Effect on Castagnoli and then pinned him…

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara in a four-way in 21:30 to retain the ROH Championship.

Powell’s POV: A hell of a four-way match. It looked like the finish may have been botched and they improvised by having Jericho hit the Judas Effect on Castagnoli a second time. Even if that’s the case, it didn’t look bad because Jericho landed on Guevara the first time, which played into their friction, and it looked like he may have grazed Castagnoli with the elbow, but it was hard to tell from the camera angle. Whatever they had in mind may have been cooler had they pulled it off, but it really didn’t take away from the match. This was really fun and all four wrestlers really delivered.

A video package set up the Saraya vs. Britt Baker match…

4. Saraya vs. Britt Baker. Saraya’s brother Zak Zodiac was shown in the crowd prior to the match. There was a “welcome back” chant. Baker put Saraya down with a shoulder block. Saraya held the back of her neck. She then held her left arm at her side and shook her hand. Baker smirked, but then Saraya stood up and smiled before locking up again.

Saraya caught Baker with a kick. Baker rolled to the floor. Saraya went for a slide kick that Baker avoided. Baker pulled Saraya under the bottom rope and gave her a draping neckbreaker on the floor. Zodiac shouted encouragement to his sister from his nearby seat. Baker picked up Saraya and dragged her toward Zodiac to taunt him. Baker threw Saraya back inside the ring and then blew a kiss to the camera. Baker covered Saraya for a two count.

Baker remained on the offensive and pulled out a glove for her finisher. Saraya threw some punches at Baker, who then put her down with a neckbreaker. Baker threw shots to Sarya’s neck and then choked her. Saraya escaped and rolled to the floor. Baker stood on the apron and looked to the crowed. Saraya caught Baker in the electric chair position and dropped her face first onto the mat. Saraya dove off the apron at Baker on the floor, and then rolled her back inside the ring and covered her for a two count.