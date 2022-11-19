AEW Full Gear Polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

AEW Full Gear Poll: Vote for the best match

Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship

The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles

Death Triangle vs. The Elite for the AEW Trios Titles

Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a three-way for the TNT Title

Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Sammy Guevara for the ROH Title

Jade Cargill vs. Nyla Rose for the TBS Title

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Luchasaurus in a steel cage match

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Brian Cage vs. Ricky Starks in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament semifinal match