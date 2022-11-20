What's happening...

11/20 AEW Full Gear audio review: Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles, Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Title, Death Triangle vs. The Elite for the AEW Trios Titles, Saraya vs. Britt Baker

November 20, 2022

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view: Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship, The Acclaimed vs. Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee for the AEW Tag Titles, Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s Title, Death Triangle vs. The Elite for the AEW Trios Titles, Saraya vs. Britt Baker, and more (84:29)…

Click here for the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view audio review.

