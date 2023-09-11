What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: AEW Tag Team Title match set for Saturday’s show

September 11, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: FTR announced that the will defend the tag titles in open challenges. Saturday’s AEW Collision will be held in State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

