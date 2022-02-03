AEW Dynamite rating and viewership count for the CM Punk vs. MJF headlined show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 954,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.100 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, down from last week’s 0.41 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.47 rating in the same demo. Wednesday’s ratings were topped by South Park and and NBA regular season game. These numbers have to be disappointing for AEW given the long build they gave to the CM Punk vs. MJF match.