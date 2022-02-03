What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating and viewership count for the CM Punk vs. MJF headlined show

February 3, 2022

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 954,000 viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.100 million viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished third in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.35 rating, down from last week’s 0.41 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.47 rating in the same demo. Wednesday’s ratings were topped by South Park and and NBA regular season game. These numbers have to be disappointing for AEW given the long build they gave to the CM Punk vs. MJF match.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.