AEW Dynamite preview: The Blood and Guts match headlines Wednesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-“The Inner Circle” Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager vs. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow in a Blood and Guts match.

-Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall.

-“SCU” Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. “Jurassic Express” Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy vs. “Varsity Blonds” Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens in a four-way eliminator match.

-Kenny Omega and MT Nakazawa vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston.

-Britt Baker in action

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on Wednesday. The Blood and Guts match is the AEW version of WarGames. AEW also announced Jon Moxley vs. Yuji Nagata for the IWGP U.S. Championship for the May 12 show, and the winner of Wednesday’s four-way tag match will challenge for the AEW Tag Titles that night. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.