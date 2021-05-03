Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Moose vs. Jame Storm.

-El Phantasmo makes his Impact debut.

-Rhino vs. Chris Sabin.

-Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju.

-Su Yung vs. Taylor Wilde.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Rachel Ellering.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of TJP/Manik. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air. My Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews are available every Friday.