Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Moose vs. Jame Storm.
-El Phantasmo makes his Impact debut.
-Rhino vs. Chris Sabin.
-Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju.
-Su Yung vs. Taylor Wilde.
-Kiera Hogan vs. Rachel Ellering.
Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The "Impact In 60" nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of TJP/Manik.
