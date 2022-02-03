2/3 WWE Conference Call report: Vince McMahon, Nick Khan, and other WWE executives discuss the fourth quarter and 2021 full year financial report

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE executives hosted a conference call pertaining to the WWE fourth quarter and 2021 full year financial report that was released on February 3, 2022 at Corporate.WWE.com. The following are the highlights of the call. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-The call was hosted by Vince McMahon, WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan, WWE Chief Financial Officer Frank Riddick, and Stephanie McMahon. New WWE Senior VP of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow read through the legalities and then turned things over to Vince for his opening statement.

-Vince spoke briefly about their record numbers and quickly turned things over to Khan.

-Khan spoke spoke of various events performing better in terms of viewership on Peacock than the same events did in 2019 on WWE Network. SummerSlam was up 30 percent, Extreme Rules was up 20 percent, an international (Saudi Arabia) show was up 75 percent, and Survivor Series was up nearly 25 percent. He said over 3.5 million paid Peacock subscribers have watched WWE programming.

-Khan touted a dozen forthcoming scripted and unscripted projects, and said announcements would be made soon. He also spoke of WWE themed lottery games coming to multiple states.

-Khan said Royal Rumble viewership was up nearly 45 percent in viewership compared to the 2020 event. He credited the creative team for putting on a great event, then spoke of Bad Bunny and Johnny Knoxville taking part in the show. He made it clear that they weren’t just crossing off a bucket list team, and emphasized that both are on the verge of major career moments (Bunny’s tour, Knoxville’s Jackass Forever movie).

-Khan spoke of WWE serving as executive producers of “Rowdy’s Places” featuring Ronda Rousey, which just premiered on ESPN Plus.

-Khan discussed various business consolidations, as well as sports rights on various platforms. He said they couldn’t be more optimistic to drive growth this year and beyond.

-Stephanie McMahon delivered her comments regarding sponsorships, NIL deals, WWE 2K22 video game, and WWE’s reach to 18-34 year-olds on various social media platforms.

-Riddick walked listeners through the financial presentation.