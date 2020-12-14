WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Eddie Kingston, Sabu, Flip Gordon Johnny Jeter, Fuerza Guerrera, Boris Zhukov, Junkyard Dog, Al Costello

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Orlando, Florida at Tropicana Field. WWE is advertising Lana vs. Nia Jax, and the show will continue the build to the WWE TLC pay-per-view. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Jeter is 39 today.

-The late Al Costello (Giacomo Costa) of the Fabulous Kangaroos was born on December 14, 1919. He died at age 80 on January 22, 2000.

-Fuerza Guerrera turned 67 on Sunday.

-Boris Zhukov (James Harrell ) turned 62 on Sunday.

-Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) turned 34 on Sunday.

-The late Junkyard Dog (Sylvester Ritter) was born on December 13, 1952. He died at age 45 in a single car accident on June 2, 1998.

-Sabu (Terry Brunk) turned 56 on Saturday.

-Eddie Kingston (Edward Moore) turned 39 on Saturday.

-Flip Gordon (Travis Lopes Jr.) turned 29 on Saturday.