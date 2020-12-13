12/12 AAA Triplemania results: Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kid for the AAA Mega Championship, Chessman vs. Pagano in a hair vs. hair match, Marvel themed match, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix vs. Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Texano Jr. and Rey Escorpion in a three-way tag match for the AAA Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AAA Triplemania results
Streamed December 12, 2020
Mexico City, Mexico at Mexico City Arena
1. “Poder del Norte” Tito Santana, Carta Brava Jr., and Mocho Cota Jr. defeated Dinastía, Máximo, and Mr. Iguana.
2. Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated Myzteziz Jr. & Octagon Jr. and Texano Jr. & Rey Escorpion in a three-way tag match to retain the AAA Tag Titles.
3. Lady Shani won the Copa Triplemania Femenil.
4. Psycho Clown, Monster Clown, and Murder Clown defeated LA Park, El Hijo de LA Park, and Blue Demon Jr.
5. Terror Purpura and Venenoide defeated Aracno and Leyenda Americana in the Marvel themed match.
6. Kenny Omega (w/Michael Nakazawa) defeated Laredo Kid (w/El Hijo del Vikingo) to retain the AAA Mega Championship.
7. Pagano (w/Lady Shani) defeated Chessman (w/Texano Jr.) in a hair vs. hair match.
