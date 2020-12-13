12/12 Impact Wrestling Final Resolution results: Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey for the Impact World Championship, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rosemary for the Knockouts Title, Defeat Rohit Challenge for the X Division Title, Karl Anderson vs. Ethan Page, Rhino vs. Eric Young

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
Streamed December 12, 2020 on Impact Plus
Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios
1. Tommy Dreamer beat Larry D in an Old School Rules match.
2. Havok and Nevaeh beat “The Sea Stars” Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo.
3. Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb beat Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards.
4. Eric Young beat Rhino.
5. Manik defeated Rohit Raju to win the X Division Title.
6. Deonna Purrazzo beat Rosemary to retain the Knockouts Title.
7. Karl Anderson over Ethan Page.
8. Rich Swann beat Chris Bey to retain the Impact World Championship.
Note: Kenny Omega met with Karl Anderson on Omega’s tour bus (see below).
Be the first to comment