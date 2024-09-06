Wrestling Open “Episode 140” results (9/5): Vetter’s review of Ichiban and Tyree Taylor vs. TJ Crawford and Love, Doug for the Wrestling Open Tag Titles, Allie Katch vs. Gabby Forza

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open “Episode 140”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

September 5, 2024 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

The crowd appears to be in the 300+ range; a really good crowd. Paul Crockett and Brother Greatness provided commentary.

1. Alec Price vs. Johnny Rivera. Rivera is a Black man who is from Worcester and he gets the hometown pop. Price hit his springboard spin kick and his series of running knees. Price hit a series of chops but it just made Rivera angry. Rivera hit a swinging uranage, but he missed a moonsault. Price immediately hit a running knee to the side of the head. Price hit several more running knees until the ref stopped the match. The crowd booed Price for being so vicious.

Alec Price defeated Johnny Rivera via referee stoppage at 4:23.

2. Tiara James vs. Davienne. Davienne has a clear thickness/muscle mass advantage. Tiara reminds me of Brandi Rhodes. Crockett talked about Tiara turning on Ashley Vox recently. Paris Van Dale came out to watch the action at 2:00, and it allowed Tiara to hit a blow to Davienne’s back. Tiara hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Davienne hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 5:30. Tiara hit a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall, then a spinebuster for a nearfall. Davienne rolled her over and got the flash pin out of nowhere. Tiara hit a cheap shot after the match; Paris ran in and hit an X-Factor on Tiara.

Davienne defeated Tiara James at 6:20.

3. Steven Stetson vs. Dezmond Cole. No ranch hands with Stetson; we’ll see if that changes during the match. Basic action early. Stetson hit a back suplex at 2:00. Stetson slowed him down with a chinlock and kept Cole grounded. Stetson dropped him throat-first across the top rope at 5:00. Cole ducked a clothesline and he hit a Lionsault Press and they were both down. Cole hit a spinning leg lariat and he was fired up. However, he missed his rolling guillotine legdrop. Stetson hit a decapitating clothesline for a believable nearfall at 7:00.

Cole hit an enzuigiri in the corner. He hit a second-rope superplex, then a suplex and was fired up. He hit a running boot in the corner, then he trapped Stetson’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then he hit a German Suplex. It appeared Cole was going to go for a Swanton Bomb. Right on cue, Hammer Tunis hit the ring with a chair in hand, struck Cole, and caused the disqualification. Jermaine Marbury ran in to make the save. Dezmond got on the mic and challenged Stetson to a “chairs are legal” match. Stetson got on the mic and rejected the match! Cole goaded him into accepting the match.

Dezmond Cole defeated Steven Stetson via DQ at 8:53.

4. Allie Katch vs. Gabby Forza. Allie turned heel and recently stole Gabby’s gold gnome; she came to the ring first with the stolen trinket. Gabby immediately mounted her and hit a series of punches. She missed a Vader Bomb at 3:00, and Katch immediately hit a running knee to the chin. Allie kept her grounded with a chinlock. She whipped Gabby into the corner and hit some chops. Gabby finally fired up and hit some forearm strikes. Gabby hit some Polish Hammers and a running splash in the corner at 9:00, then the Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Gabby put Allie on her shoulders, and Allie’s feet accidentally struck the ref and knocked him down. Allie grabbed the golden gnome but Gabby grabbed it. The ref confiscated it. Allie raked Gabby’s eyes and hit a piledriver for the tainted pin. The crowd loudly booed the cheating. Solid match.

Allie Katch defeated Gabby Forza at 10:27.

5. Ryan Clancy vs. Bryce Donovan in a “no escape” match. We had a video package to show the history of this feud. The rules are falls count anywhere, but we have security at every exit so you can’t “escape” from your opponent. Bryce once again entered from the parking lot. Bryce is perhaps 6’4″ and has the clear size advantage. They immediately traded punches, and Bryce hit a hard clothesline at 0:30. Clancy dove onto Bryce on the floor. They brawled away from the ring, then they got back into the ring at 2:30. Bryce hit a massive standing powerbomb for a nearfall. Bryce hip-tossed him across the ring at 4:30.

Bryce got his car keys and was going to use them as a weapon, but Clancy blocked it. Clancy hit a Mafia Kick. Bryce hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall at 6:30 and he applied a modified Triangle Choke. Clancy hit a butterfly suplex for a nearfall. Bryce hit a chokeslam for a nearfall at 9:00. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Bryce nailed a second-rope chokeslam for a believable nearfall at 13:00. Clancy fired up and hit two dropkicks. He did a Danielson move of holding both wrists and stomping on the head. He then put Bryce in a Sharpshooter at 15:00! The mysterious masked man jumped on the ring apron! He opened Bryce’s bag and threw in a towel, and the ref called for the bell. A lame finish to a good match.

Ryan Clancy defeated Bryce Donovan by referee stoppage at 15:45.

* Next up is the “open auditions” for the Rude and Lawless Residency. RJ Rude and Rex Lawless came to the ring and were booed. Pedro Dones came out and he would rather punch RJ in the face than sing. Sure enough, they began brawling. Lawless jumped Pedro from behind. We have an impromptu match!

6. RJ Rude (w/Rex Lawless) vs. Pedro Dones. Rude stomped on Pedro, who was in his street clothes and not dressed to wrestle. Rude stomped on him and got on the mic and changed the lyrics to Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” to tell Pedro he’s never going to be in the Residency. Pedro hit some shoulder tackles and a spinning leg lariat. Pedro got a backslide for the pin! Solid stuff. On the screen, an announcement came on that RJ Rude will face Krule next week! RJ looked like he’s seen a ghost!

Pedro Dones defeated RJ Rude at 3:25.

7. Ichiban and Tyree Taylor (w/Brother Greatness) vs. TJ Crawford and Love, Doug (w/Brad Hollister) for the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles. Hollister carried his Wrestling Open Title. Pedro Dones joined commentary, being as Brother Greatness was at ringside. Tyree beat up the smaller Doug early on and hip-tossed him across the ring at 2:00. Ichiban hit a guillotine leg drop on Doug. The heels worked over Tyree for several minutes. Ichiban got a hot tag and he hit a flip dive over the top rope onto the heels at 8:30. In the ring, Ichiban hit a tornado DDT on TJ for a nearfall. Ichiban hit an enzuigiri that dropped Crawford.

Tyree got back in and hit a double powerbomb at 10:00 and that popped the crowd. Ichiban hit a frogsplash off of Tyree’s shoulders for a nearfall, but he was pulled from the ring. TJ hit a roundhouse kick on Tyree, and the heels hit a Chasing the Dragon on Tyree! Crawford set up for a Styles Clash on Ichiban, but he turned it into a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Ichiban hit a stunner on TJ. Doug hit a powerbomb on Ichiban but Tyree made the save. Brad Hollister hopped on the ring apron. Brother Greatness jumped on the apron, so Hollister hit him with his title belt. Pedro Dones left commentary and hit Hollister. Ichiban hit a Canadian Destroyer on Doug, then his leaping Flatliner. Tyree covered Doug for the pin.

Ichiban and Tyree Taylor defeated TJ Crawford and Love, Doug to retain the Wrestling Open Tag Team Titles at 13:29.

Final Thoughts: A very good main event to top a very good show, and that earns best match. Despite not liking the ending, Donovan-Clancy earns second place. Dezmond Cole vs. Steven Stetson takes third. I am continuously impressed with how Wrestling Open tells good week-to-week stories that make sense and don’t insult my intelligence.