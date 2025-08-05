Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: An entertaining SummerSlam rematch. These teams work well together, but the champions winning the rematch would seem to suggest that they will be moving on to face new challengers. WWE doesn’t have many heel female tag teams, so hopefully, they circle back to Rodriguez and Perez again at some point.

Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella: The crowd was quiet while Lynch boasted about her SummerSlam win, but her verbal exchange with Nikki woke them up. It was surprising to see the heel deliver the best zinger, as the fans popped huge when she said Nikki can’t see ex-boyfriend John Cena. But Nikki took it with a smile on her face, and the fans stayed with her as she spoke about how Lynch was afraid to face her during Nikki’s run on top. The idea of a secondary championship is typically that it’s a stepping stone title for younger wrestlers. Yet while it’s a little odd to see these two veterans feuding over a secondary title, they sold this viewer on wanting to see their match.

Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship: A good television main event with another cheap television main event finish. WWE is going overboard on those finishes lately. Fortunately, the post-match heavy heat angle with Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed working over Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns was well done.

Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee in a non-title match: Dom’s new boot removal bit is nothing special, but the three El Grande Americanos gimmick is fun. I was surprised to see them keep Dom’s feud with AJ Styles going after Dom stole the win at SummerSlam.

WWE Raw Misses

Seth Rollins’ promo: While the promo was well delivered, the explanation for the ruse was lacking in that he didn’t actually explain how it worked. There was a simple story that could have tied up loose ends. Rollins could have said that he suffered a legitimate injury during the SNME match, but it turned out to be minor. So he opted to lie low and let people think he was injured, just in case an opportunity presented itself where he could use it to his advantage during a potential cash-in. It turned out that Gunther and Punk beat the hell out of each other, so he didn’t need to use the injury to his advantage, but it still helped prevent someone like Kngiht from trying to stop the cash-in.

Sami Zayn: First off, it’s weird that his match with Karrion Kross came with the stipulation that Kross must say he was wrong about Zayn, yet Kross didn’t say it at SummerSlam, nor did he appear on Raw. But the bigger issue is that Zayn feels cold enough that his goal of winning a world championship feels like wishful thinking in the moment. That said, Zayn is terrific, and he’s just a big match or a hot angle away from that changing if the creative forces don’t wait too long to get him back in the upper mix.

Sheamus vs. Rusev: A brawl with a weak count-out finish. This was the most forgettable of their three recent matches. The backstage brawls felt like more of the same, and didn’t leave me anxious to see the next installment.