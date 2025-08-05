What's happening...

WWE Unreal viewership for week one

August 5, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Unreal finished its premiere week with 2.3 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The docu-series finished ninth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows

Powell’s POV: WWE Unreal was down to the tenth most viewed spot in the listing of the top ten Netflix series coming out of last night’s Raw. As such, it’s unclear whether it will crack the top ten when the next viewership numbers are released next Tuesday.

