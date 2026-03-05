“Road Dogg” Brian James exits WWE creative, new Raw lead writer named

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-“Road Dogg” Brian James has left WWE. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that James opted to leave his position on the Smackdown creative team.

-In other creative team news, Alexandra Williams has been promoted to the lead writer on the Raw brand. Williams announced the move on via her social media pages.

Powell’s POV: James, 56, has yet to comment publicly on his departure. He started working for the company as a wrestler in 1994. He was released in 2001 due to personal issues. He returned to WWE in 2011 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of DX in 2019. Meanwhile, Williams has been with the company since 2020.

Officially promoted today! Vice President/Lead Writer of Monday Night RAW! So honored and excited! 😆🎉 — Alex Williams (@byalexkw) March 5, 2026

