TNA Impact preview: Two title matches on tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Leon Slater vs. Nic Nemeth for the X Division Title

-Arianna Grace vs. Jody Threat for the Knockouts Title

-“The Righteous” Vincent and Dutch vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus vs. Rich Swann and BDE vs. Brian Myers and Bear Bronson in a four-way tag team match for a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Elayna Black vs. Mara Sade

-The King Speech with host Frankie Kazarian and guest Elijah

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana speaks

-Moose speaks

-The Elegance Brand speaks

Powell’s POV: Impact will be live from Atlanta, Georgia, at the Gateway Center. TNA announced that Ricky Sosa, an independent wrestler, will make his North American debut at the tapings that will be held tonight and Friday, though it’s unclear whether he will appear on tonight’s live show. Impact is simulcast on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or Friday, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).