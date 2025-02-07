TNA Impact preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.
-Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something for the TNA World Championship
-Masha Slamovich vs. Savannah Evans for the Knockouts Title
-Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan
-Xia Brookside vs. Cora Jade
Powell’s POV: A good lineup. This episode was taped on January 24 in San Antonio, Texas at Boeing Center at Tech Port. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
