TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s AMC show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.
-Rich Swann vs. AJ Francis in a No Holds Barred match
-The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases
-Nick Nemeth vs. BDE
-Elijah vs. Jason Hotch
-Elayna Black in action
Powell’s POV: Impact was taped last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. Impact simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
