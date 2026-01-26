What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s AMC show

January 26, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Rich Swann vs. AJ Francis in a No Holds Barred match

-The reveal of the Feast or Fired briefcases

-Nick Nemeth vs. BDE

-Elijah vs. Jason Hotch

-Elayna Black in action

Powell’s POV: Impact was taped last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Tingley Coliseum. Impact simulcast live on AMC and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore and Chris McNeil’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

