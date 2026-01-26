Action Wrestling “You Could Be Mine” results: Vetter’s review of Darian Bengston vs. Carlie Bravo for the Action Title, Lee Johnson vs. Grayson Pierce

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “You Could Be Mine”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

January 23, 2026, in Fayetteville, Georgia, at Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn

This venue is a tavern, and they’ve run shows here multiple times. The ring was pushed up against one wall. A crowd of 200 was present, with many right up next to the ring. The lights were on, and it was easy to see. (During a brawl on the floor in the second match, I could see this room was packed, with many fans standing against the back wall. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is considered a sellout.)

* The lineup tonight features AEW wrestlers Lee Johnson and Carlie Bravo, plus two of this region’s best talents in Jameson Shook and Darian Bengston. No new wrestlers in the lineup; everyone has been here before. The show opened with footage from last month, when Bengston finally beat heel champion Timothy Bosby to win the Action Title. (It wasn’t quite the Sting-Hogan chase, but Bosby ducked and dodged Darian for months before finally losing here — it was quite the months-long payoff.)

1. Kasey Owens vs. Hayden Seal. I’ve said this before, but Kasey is a perfect mix of GCW stars Joey Janela and Jimmy Lloyd. I first saw Hayden at their November show; he’s a white kid with short, wavy black hair. He got in the ring, and he’s fairly tall, perhaps 6’2″, and he has several inches on Kasey. He removed his shirt, and he’s got a good physique, too. Kasey knocked him down and celebrated. He kept Seal grounded, hitting a Russian Leg Sweep at 2:30, and he tied up Seal on the mat. Seal hit some clotheslines. He hit a powerslam for a nearfall at 4:30. He hit a running neckbreaker for a nearfall. Kasey hit a twisting running body block and got the pin. Decent opener; I wish that had gone longer.

Kasey Owens defeated Hayden Seal at 5:34.

2. Kelsey Raegan vs. Corinne Joy. I’ve compared teenager Corinne to Willow Nightingale and former WWE diva Layla El; she has the ‘it factor’ to her. Raegan has long reddish hair, and she wore black gear. The commentators talked about Kelsey being “a high-caliber opponent” for the young Corinne. A basic lock-up, and they traded rollups. Kelsey yanked her to the mat by her hair at 1:30. Corinne hit a spear into the corner and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall, and Kelsey bailed to the floor to regroup. They brawled at ringside with Kelsey hitting some double-handed chops.

Kelsey threw her into the ring post. In the ring, Kelsey was in charge. Corinne went for the Splits Stunner, but Kelsey blocked it and kicked her in the back. Corinne hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Kelsey landed a superkick, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Joy hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 8:00. Kelsey accidentally sprayed mist in the ref’s eyes. Corinne hit the “Joy Ride” (her splits stunner) for a visual pin, but the ref was down. A new ref got in, but Kelsey struck her (the camera missed it), rolled up Joy, and got the tainted pin.

Kelsey Raegan defeated Corinne Joy at 9:04.

3. Mortar vs. Alexander Lev. Mortar is a Northeast-based top talent so he made quite the trek to be here. I’ve seen Lev a few times in recent months — he’s not in my top six favorites from this region, but he’s certainly on the next tier down. He has short black hair that looks wet, and the crowd booed him as he came to the ring first. An intense lockup to open; Lev is taller, but Mortar is thicker, and Mortar shoved him to the mat. He easily tossed Lev across the ring multiple times, then chopped him in the corner. He hit a senton for a nearfall at 3:00.

Mortar hit an enzuigiri. He charged for a spear, but Lev threw him into the corner. Lev mounted Mortar and repeatedly punched him, then choked him in the ropes. Lev hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall at 5:30, and Mortar fell to the floor. Lev suplexed him back into the ring and got a nearfall, and he kept Mortar grounded in a rear-naked choke. Mortar fired up and hit some punches, then a springboard twisting crossbody block at 7:30.

Mortar hit a spinning leg lariat and a Lionsault for a nearfall. He climbed the turnbuckles, but Lev shook the ropes, causing Mortar to fall and be crotched. Lev hit a twisting neckbreaker for a believable nearfall. Mortar nailed a top-rope superplex at 10:00, and he was fired up! However, he missed a top-rope moonsault. Lev threw him shoulder-first into the corner, set up for a piledriver, but dropped Mortar back-first to the mat and pinned him. That was pretty good, and Lev surprisingly won clean!

Alexander Lev defeated Mortar at 10:25.

4. Bobby Flaco vs. Tyson Malrick. Bobby is the arm-pumping, short, white dork who is inexplicably beloved by the fans. I first saw Tyson at their August show; he has dark hair, and he’s the heel. They fought on the mat early on. Flaco hit some armdrags, then a crossbody block at 2:00. Tyson dropped him throat-first on the top rope and clotheslined him to the floor. In the ring, Flaco hit a Stundog Millionaire. He fired up and hit a series of chops, and he got the crowd doing his stupid arm-pumping motions. He hit a flying crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. Tyson hit a superkick. Flaco hit a stunner, then an Athena-style flying stunner and a top-rope doublestomp to the chest for the pin. Solid.

Bobby Flaco defeated Tyson Malrick at 6:50.

* Flaco got on the mic and said he just returned from four months in Mexico, and he thanked the fans for being there for him. (He’s so scrawny, I struggle to believe he could beat up an average middle-schooler.)

5. Lee Johnson vs. Grayson Pierce. I’ve seen Grayson just a few times now; he has long curly hair past his shoulders. Standing switches to open, and they worked each other’s left arms. Lee dropped him with a clothesline at 2:00. Lee hit a flying forearm on a seated Grayson. Grayson snapped Lee’s throat on the top rope and hit a handspring-back-spin kick at 4:00; he stomped on Lee and celebrated, then he choked Johnson in the ropes. He hit a rolling cannonball to Lee’s back as he was in the ropes. Grayson hit some running knees to the collarbone at 7:00.

Grayson hit a leaping kick to the jaw. Lee fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a running neckbreaker, then a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Grayson hit a brainbuster and a buzzsaw kick for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:30. He missed a split-legged moonsault. Lee hit a snap German Suplex. He set up for a powerbomb, but Grayson escaped. They got up and traded forearm strikes and chops. Grayson hit a German Suplex and a superkick at 12:00. Lee tried a German Suplex, but Grayson rotated and landed on his feet. They traded rollups. Lee hit a Styles Clash for the pin! That was really good action.

Lee Johnson defeated Grayson Pierce at 12:54.

6. Jameson Shook vs. Joey Hyder. Hyder has short hair and wore generic black trunks; these two fought here in September, when Hyder lost via DQ after hitting Shook with a title belt. Shook (the young Sami Zayn clone) wore his TWE Title (from Tennessee). An intense lockup at the bell. Shook hit a springboard crossbody block at 2:00. Hyder hit a back suplex for a nearfall.

Hyder hit an impressive Dominator swinging faceplant for a nearfall. Shook hit a running twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:30. Hyder applied a full nelson and violently swung him like Chris Masters would, but Jameson got a foot on the ropes. Hyder barked at the ref. Shook grabbed him, hit a Death Valley Driver out of nowhere, and scored the pin! That ended quickly!

Jameson Shook defeated Joey Hyder at 5:58.

7. Moses vs. Drako Starx. Moses was Bishop Kaun’s tag partner in ROH when they were the “Soldiers of Savagery.” Starx was “Drako Knox” in WWE Evolve; he’s bald with a long, reddish beard; he’s merely okay. They locked up, and Moses easily shoved him to the mat. Drako hit a clothesline. They fought to the floor, and Moses rammed Drako back-first into the ring post at 2:00. He pushed Drako across the laps of several fans in the front row and chopped him. They got into the ring with Moses in charge.

Drako snapped Moses’ throat across the top rope. Moses hit a series of blows to the back and kept Drako grounded. Drako hit a suplex at 6:00, and they were both down. (Moses is a pretty big man to get over like that.) They got up, and Drako hit a series of flying forearms, then a spear into the corner, then another in a different corner. He hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall, then a frog splash for a nearfall at 8:00. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Moses hit a big uranage, but he missed a splash. Moses hit a modified Bulldog Powerslam move for the pin. That topped my expectations.

Moses defeated Drako Starkx at 9:54.

8. Darian Bengston vs. Carlie Bravo for the Action World Title. This should be really good. As I noted, Darian just won this title after a long chase. Standing switches to open. Bengston dropped him with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. They fought to the floor, where Bravo slammed him back-first on the apron. They continued to loop the ring and brawled. They got back into the ring at 5:00 with Bravo in charge. He hit a Stinger Splash and a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall.

Bravo snapped him throat-first on the top rope at 7:00 and got another nearfall, and he tied up Darian on the mat. Bravo hit a series of jab punches to the jaw, then a clothesline for a nearfall at 9:00. Darian suddenly locked in the Cattle Mutilation, but Bravo rolled him over and got a nearfall at 10:30. Bravo hit a Shellshock swinging faceplant for a nearfall, but Darian got a hand on the ropes at 12:00. Darian threw a spin kick to the ear, then a top-rope Whisper In The Wind twisting cannonball for a nearfall.

Darian hit a clothesline. Bravo hit a TKO stunner. Darian hit a Flatliner for a nearfall at 14:30. The ref got bumped! Shawn Dean suddenly appeared, and he tripped Darian, causing him to fall from the top rope to the mat! The Infantry hit a team slam; the ref got in and counted a nearfall for Bravo. Carlie hit an axe kick to the back of Darian’s head for a nearfall. Shawn hopped on the apron; Bravo accidentally ran into Dean, and Darian immediately rolled up Bravo for the flash pin. Good match; easily best of the night.

Darian Bengston defeated Carlie Bravo to retain the Action World Title at 16:38.

* Moses emerged from the back, and he confronted Bengston. He turned and left with no words said between them.

Final Thoughts: A lot to like here. I didn’t expect Bengston to lose in his first title defense, but that was a really good main event and was the best of the night. Lev-Mortar was really good and earned second place, ahead of Lee Johnson-Pierce, which took third. If I had booked this show, I would have paired Lee Johnson with Jameson Shook instead, but Pierce had a really good showing against a deeply underrated talent in Johnson.

Moses-Starx was solid; give Drako credit — he got cut by WWE but immediately kept going. Corinne Joy has star power. Some of the other matches with newer talent were wisely kept short and were fine. A show well worth checking out.