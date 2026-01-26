Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion exiting New Japan Pro Wrestling

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling is losing a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion. NJPW announced Monday that Evil (Takaaki Watanabe) will be leaving the company at the end of the month. Read the official statement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: There are reports that Evil is WWE-bound, which would put him in the same company with his partner Iyo Sky. If so, it will be the first extended run for Evil in the United States since he was sent to Ring of Honor on excursion back in 2014 and 2015.

