WWE Speed – Iyo Sky vs. Candice LaRae to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Iyo Sky vs. Candice LaRae in the final match in the eight-woman tournament to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: LeRae won the match and to become the first WWE Women’s Speed Champion. A new tournament for a shot at the men’s WWE Speed Championship held by Andrade will start next week. The eight-man tournament features Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci and Bron Breakker vs. Cruz Del Toro on one side of the bracket, while the other side has Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights and Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne. The Sheamus vs. Vinci match streams next week. WWE Speed streams Wednesday at 11CT/12ET on social media.