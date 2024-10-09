MLW announces action figure deal

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce a new action figure deal.

Major League Wrestling–one of the fastest growing wrestling leagues in the U.S.–today announced an agreement with iconic action figure company PowerTown to produce an exclusive line of MLW action figures under their revitalized Galoob Brand.

The multi-year deal will celebrate the popular original Galoob line from the 1990s and feature the same iconic style of posed action figures that many MLW fans grew up with.

Now the iconic style of figure will return featuring a whole generation of fighters from Major League Wrestling.

MLW is expecting the new action figure line to be available on sale in 2025 and will be the biggest offering of MLW roster action figures ever.

More information about the first run of MLW action figures from PowerTown, including which fighters from the arenas of MLW will be featured, will be announced at a later date.

MLW’s agreement with PowerTown is the latest step in the wrestling company’s growth in 2024, which includes an ongoing run of nine straight sold out events, live event debuts in Chicago, Tampa and Atlanta, and the introduction of live events streaming for free on MLW’s YouTube channel.

Coming up, MLW returns to Chicago on Nov. 9 for MLW Lucha Apocalypto in partnership with CMLL. The event will feature MLW’s top ranked fighters, plus world renowned luchadors such as Místico, Atlantis, Atlantis Jr., Titán, Último Guerrero and more.

Powell’s POV: Finally, I can get my very own Mister Saint Laurent action figure! Okay, so they haven’t announced whether MSL will get his own action figure, but a man can dream.