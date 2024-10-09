What's happening...

AEW WrestleDream lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

October 9, 2024

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event that will be held on Saturday in Tacoma, Washington at the Tacoma Dome.

-Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita in a three-way for the AEW International Championship

-Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale the AEW Women’s Championship

-“The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title

-Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Championship

-Hangman Page vs. Jay White

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King

-Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos in a best of three falls match

-(Pre-Show) Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title

Powell’s POV: Swerve Strickland will also make his return on Saturday. Willow Nightingale won a four-way on Tuesday’s Dynamite to earn the right to challenge May for the AEW Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review on Saturday starting with the Zero Hour pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.