AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

-The Butcher vs. The Beast Mortos

-The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens appear

-Kris Statlander in action

-Lance Archer in action

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Tuesday in Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. The AEW WrestleDream countdown special will air immediately following Rampage on Friday at 10CT/11ET. Don Murphy has Friday night off, but his reviews of Rampage will return next week.