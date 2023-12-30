Keith Lee pulled from AEW World End, new Swerve Strickland opponent announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Keith Lee has been pulled from the AEW Worlds End lineup due to a shoulder injury. Lee, who was scheduled to face Swerve Strickland, will be replaced by Dustin Rhodes.
Powell’s POV: The long wait for Strickland vs. Lee continues.
Today… I keep it very real with you guys.
I have been working through an injury since Arthur Ashe Stadium 2022. It has been mostly well taken care of.
Things have been worse since Final Battle. I am trying to get through today for you guys, but I cannot promise anything.
— Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 30, 2023
TONIGHT, 12/30/23#AEWWorldsEnd PPV
Long Island, NY @NassauColiseum@swerveconfident vs @dustinrhodes
Due to injury, AEW doctors can’t clear Keith Lee for his match tonight at Worlds End. His Naturally Limitless partner Dustin Rhodes has asked to step in to face Swerve TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/jGJOaEQJqZ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 30, 2023
