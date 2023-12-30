What's happening...

Keith Lee pulled from AEW World End, new Swerve Strickland opponent announced

December 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Keith Lee has been pulled from the AEW Worlds End lineup due to a shoulder injury. Lee, who was scheduled to face Swerve Strickland, will be replaced by Dustin Rhodes.

Powell’s POV: The long wait for Strickland vs. Lee continues.

