IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Killer Khan (Masashi Ozawa) died on Friday at age 76. Although the cause of death is unknown, NJPW1972.com reports that he collapsed at his bar.

Powell’s POV: I saw a good amount of Killer Khan during his time in World Class Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation. Unfortunately, I did not see his feud with Andre the Giant. My condolences to his family, friends, and fan.