NXT Level Up results (12/29): O’Connor’s review of the Best of 2023 edition with Axiom vs. Riley Osborne, Dani Palmer and Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, Nathan Frazer vs. Tavion Heights

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 98)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed December 29, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Note: As this is a “best of” show, I will be using the match reports for this recap from my original reviews.

Blake Howard in the backstage area welcomed us to the show and sent us straight to the first match.

1. Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. This match originally aired April 7, 2023. Legend powered up and dropped Ruca as the match began. Palmer made the tag and Ruca launched Palmer into Legend who hit a flying crossbody. Jackson made the tag and worked on Palmer before tagging Legend back in who dropped Palmer for a near fall. Palmer looked for the hot tag but Jackson who made an earlier tag pulled her away but Palmer rolled through and tagged in Ruca. Ruca hit a double arm suplex on Jackson but Legend broke up the pin attempt. Palmer and Legend fought off at ringside as Ruca hit Jackson with the ‘Sol Snatcher’ for the win.

Sol Ruca and Dani Palmer defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson via pinfall in 4:50.

John’s Ramblings: I am looking forward to the return of Sol Ruca from injury in 2024. Ruca was really finding her groove in NXT before the unfortunate setback.

2. Nathan Frazer vs. Tavion Heights. This match originally aired June 9, 2023. A handshake was initiated between the two men as the bell rang. Heights tried to use his power early but was countered by the speed of Frazer. Frazer looked for high risk from the middle rope but he was caught on the way down by Heights who hit a release belly to belly suplex to take control.

Frazer countered with a roll up but was pushed off by Heights and Frazer went throat first into the middle rope. Heights looked to take control but was kicked away by Frazer who charged at Heights to take him down and he hit a superkick which dropped Heights. Frazer looked for the finish and nailed the phoenix splash for the win.

Nathan Frazer defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 4:40.

Karmen Petrovic was backstage. Petrovic said that her match with Jacy Jayne was only the second of her career. Petrovic said that Jayne was one of the most intimidating competitors to go up against so early on in her career. Petrovic said that Jayne had more in-ring experience than her but she brings true combat experience to the ring. Petrovic said that she learns from her mistakes and comes back better every time.

3. Jacy Jayne vs. Karmen Petrovic. This match originally aired August 18, 2023. Jayne forced Petrovic into the corner as the match started and hit her with a shoulder block as the two moved back into the center of the ring. The two women exchanged near falls before Jayne connected with a knee to the jaw of Petrovic. Petrovic fought back with punches to the gut but a back senton by Jayne got Jayne a two count. Jayne worked on the back of Petrovic but Petrovic used her strength to escape and nail Jayne with a kick. Looking to finish, Petrovic looked for a buzzsaw kick but Jayne ducked a forearm to the back of Petrovic and scored with the rolling elbow for the victory.

Jacy Jayne defeated Karmen Petrovic via pinfall in 5:10.

Riley Osborne was backstage. Osborne said that his two match series with Axiom was a trial by fire. Osborne said that their first match was marred by a controversial refereeing decision. Osborne said that he respected Axiom for agreeing to a rematch. Osborne said that with those two matches, the breakout tournament and joining ‘Chase U’ 2023 has been one heck of a year but in 2024 the sky is the limit.

4. Axiom vs. Riley Osborne. This match originally aired October 13, 2023 and was the first encounter between the two. Axiom gained an early near fall with a backslide and helped Osborne to his feet and both men shook hands. Osborne looked for a rollup of his own for a two count. Osborne indicated that he was that close to victory which Axiom to exception to and chopped Osborne across the chest as the match picked up pace. Axiom hit a dropkick which sent Osborne to the outside. Back in the ring, Axiom grabbed the leg of Osborne but was sent into the bottom turnbuckle as Osborne took control.

Osborne and Axiom traded chops and Axiom rocked Osborne with another dropkick. Axiom climbed to the top rope but was caught on the way down by Osborne who followed up with a snap huracanrana for a two count. Late in the match both men tumbled to ringside and Osborne was caught with a kick by Axiom. Axiom rolled back in the ring as the referee started the count. Osborne rolled back in the ring at the count of 9 and as he was on the mat, Axiom hit a top rope splash. Axiom covered Osborne and Osborne looked to have kicked out at two but the referee called for the bell and declared Axiom the winner.

Axiom defeated Riley Osborne via pinfall in 8:19.

John’s Ramblings: Oof. Still as cutting on the second watch. This match was great until the finish. This really shouldn’t have been shown again on a ‘best of’ show but at least it gave context to Osborne’s earlier comments in his backstage interview.

5. Axiom vs. Riley Osborne. This match originally aired October 27, 2023 and was the rematch. Axiom took Osborne down to the mat as the match started. Osborne attempted a kip up but Axiom remained in control driving Osborne’s shoulders to the mat for a series of near falls. Axiom hit Osborne with an arm drag which sent Osborne to the outside. Axiom looked to fly but Osborne countered and hit Axiom with the springboard shoulder block. Back in the ring, Osborne hit Axiom with a dropkick but Axiom hit straight back with a snap release German suplex. Osborne looked for a rolling huracarana but Axiom hit a powerbomb for a two count. Both men took the fight to by the announcers table.

Osborne looked for a moonsault from the ring apron but Axiom caught Osborne coming down with a superkick. As the referee almost counted Osborne out, Osborne stopped the count at 9. As he slid back in the ring, Axiom looked to finish in the same way as the last match between the two ended but Osborne got his feet up on this occasion. Osborne gained a near fall with a twisting standing moonsault and both men traded chops. Osborne took Axiom down once more but could not put the masked man away. Osborne looked for high risk from the top rope but Axiom met him and hit the Spanish Fly followed up by the Golden Ratio kick for the victory.

Axiom defeated Riley Osborne via pinfall in 7:48.

John’s Ramblings: A nice compilation of matches to close out 2023 that showcased the breakout stars of the NXT roster. A complete throwaway edition but the two match series between Axiom and Riley Osborne is worth the revisit.