AEW Worlds End lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Uniondale, New York at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

-MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Riho for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Jon Moxley in the finals of the Continental Classic tournament to become the first Triple Crown Champion

-Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in a No DQ match for the TNT Championship

-Julia Hart vs. Abadon for the TBS Title

-Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

-Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

-Sting, Darby Allin, Chris Jericho, and Sammy Guevara vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill in an eight-man tag match

-Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, Mark Briscoe, and Daniel Garcia vs. Brody King, Jay White, Rush, and Jay Lethal

-(Pre-show) Hook vs. Wheeler Yuta for the FTW Championship

-(Pre-show) A 20-man battle royale for a shot at the TNT Title anytime, anywhere

-(Pre-show) Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Powell's POV: The 90-minute pre-show starts at 5:30CT/6:30ET. The main card starts at 7CT/8ET.